Iowa school shooting hurts 3; police say 2 in custody

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was...
A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, police said.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured Monday in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the school, which is in a business park, just before 1 p.m. About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car about two miles away and took “multiple suspects” into custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

