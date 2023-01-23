Jury selection begins in Murdaugh trial, defense wants to block 2nd expert

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Before the start of jury selection in the murder trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, his defense team had already filed a motion seeking to block testimony on potential blood evidence.

Murdaugh is charged with the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul. Murdaugh told investigators that he returned to the family’s property on Mozelle Lane in rural Colleton County to discover the bodies near dog kennels.

He was wearing a white t-shirt when he arrived at the property and that t-shirt has become a point of contention between the state and Murdaugh’s defense team after the latter has said forensic tests failed to show stains on the shirt were from human blood.

Attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian asked the court to block the testimony of Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey, a recognized expert in bloodstain evidence. The defense argues that Kinsey said after reviewing a report and analysis from Thomas Bevel, a prosecution witness, he could not form an opinion on whether the blood stains on Murdaugh’s shirt were consistent with back spatter from a gunshot.

Without such an opinion, Kinsey’s testimony would only unfairly confuse and mislead the jury. Kinsey repeated Bevel’s findings of more than 100 stains and that the smaller stains that are present after a chemical treatment appear to be high-velocity impact stains that are caused from a gunshot or high-speed machinery.

But the defense says Kinsey then pivots away from that, saying that he can’t render an opinion.

Last week, the defense filed a motion to exclude Bevel’s testimony as well. Judge Clifton Newman has not ruled on either motion so far.

Jury selection began at 9:30 a.m. Newman reversed his decision on allowing video to be streamed from the courtroom during jury selection, choosing instead to allow an audio feed, which sometimes went silent while individual jurors were interviewed in the judge’s chambers.

31 jurors qualified from first jury pool; ‘3 or 4 more’ groups to go, judge says

From the first pool of approximately 80 jurors, 31 were qualified to potentially serve.

Just before breaking for lunch, Newman told the 31 jurors to call back after 6 p.m. Monday to find out whether they would return to the court on Tuesday.

Newman instructed the jurors not to engage with anyone who may have ties to the case.

He said they had three or four more groups of jurors to talk to and hoped to narrow the pools down to one pool. From that one, the actual jurors and alternates would be selected.

Earlier in the day, the judge went through a list of potential witnesses and asked would-be jurors about any possible relationships they mave with them. Notable names Newman asked jurors about included Alex Murdaugh, his surviving son, Buster; relatives Randy and John Marvin Murdaugh; former Lowcountry banker Russell Laffitte, attorney Eric Bland, and Curtis “Eddie” Smith, the man who was charged for allegedly conspiring to shoot Murdaugh during Labor Day weekend in an insurance fraud plot.

The judge asked jurors if either they or family members had been arrested or charged by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office or SLED or has been tried by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office or the state Attorney General’s Office. One potential juror was dismissed after she said a past dealing would affect her decisions in the case.

Another juror was dismissed after disclosing previous legal representation by Murdaugh.

Three prospective jurors — two men and one woman — were dismissed when they said they could not put aside a previously-formed opinion.

At least a dozen were allowed to push their jury duty to another trial.

A pool of approximately 900 potential jurors has been summoned to appear before the court.

