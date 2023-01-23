SC Lottery
Kitten stolen from Dorchester Co. shelter found, adopted with sister

Dorchester Paws says the Siamese kitten, Walker, was stolen from their shelter on Thursday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Siamese kitten scheduled to be adopted only to be stolen is now with his new family with the help of Summerville Police.

Dorchester Paws says the kitten, Walker, was stolen from their shelter on Thursday. He was scheduled to be neutered on Friday in preparation for his adoption.

In an Instagram post, the animal shelter thanked the police department for finding the feline.

Walker returned in time for his surgery, and now Walker and his sister have now been officially adopted by a family.

“It truly takes a village, and we are incredibly grateful for our community and the Summerville Police Department for raising awareness to bring Walker back,” Dorchester Paws stated in the Instagram post.

In a previous news release, Dorchester Paws said a police report was being filed.

