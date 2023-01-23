Rain chances increase later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control for the rest of the day which means we will see cool temperatures with a mostly clear sky. After seeing highs near 60 degrees, temperatures drop into the 40s later this evening. The wind will die down tonight leading to a cold start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A mostly sunny sky is expected Tuesday before clouds increase Tuesday night and wet weather follows Wednesday. It looks like the best chance of rain will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will move offshore Wednesday night, ending the rain and cooling us down after a brief warm-up to near 70° Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will drop into the 30s late this week, perhaps even the 20s by Saturday morning. Another storm system will approach the area late Sunday and into early next week with our next chance of rain.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59, Low 34.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58, Low 45.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain Likely. High 72, Low 44.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55, Low 35.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 53, Low 32.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 40.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Shower Possible Late. High 64, Low 50.

