SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Read full list of people who may testify in Murdaugh murder trial

Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh trial(WMBF)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The clerk of court released a full list of people who may testify in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh.

During jury selection on Monday, Judge Clifton Newman asked potential jurors if they had connections to any of the more than 200 people on the witness list.

Notable names on the list include Murdaugh’s oldest son Buster, his brother Randy Murdaugh, his brother-in-law John Marvin Murdaugh, sister-in-law Liz Murdaugh, his former housekeeper’s son Tony Satterfield, and convicted Murdaugh conspirator Russell Lafitte.

Below is the full list of potential witnesses:

Visit the Murdaugh Trial page to keep up with the latest from the courtroom and learn more about the case.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Teacher wants board games to boost social learning
Defendant Alex Murdaugh prepares for jury selection to resume during his murder trial at the...
Judge hears motions after 2nd day of jury selection in Murdaugh trial
Councilmember Karl Brady said the extension could give people a third way off the island and...
Charleston City Council expected to sign resolution supporting I-526 expansion
Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
North Charleston sees decrease in violent crime
Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old...
17-year-old injured in McClellanville shooting