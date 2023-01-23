Sunday was wettest day in Lowcountry since August

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service said the Charleston-area rainfall total accumulated on Sunday ranked the day as the single wettest in five months.

The Charleston-area office recorded a total of 1.52 inches of rain over the course of the day as a cold front moved across the state.

That made for the wettest day since Aug. 29, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

The Live 5 weather team declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day earlier in the week to give viewers notice about the expected rainfall and its possible effect on weekend plans.

The next rainmaker for the Lowcountry is expected to move in on Wednesday.

“It looks like this is going to be mainly in the afternoon, not as heavy as the one we just got,” he said.

Wednesday is likely to see a single-day warmup as well with that rain, with high temperatures in the 50s for the week with the exception of that day, when the temperature could reach 71.

