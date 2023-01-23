SC Lottery
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville

Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they tried to steal an ATM in Summerville Sunday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they tried to steal an ATM in Summerville Sunday.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department were called to Synovus Bank at 616 N. Main St. for an ATM alarm around 4:30 a.m., according to a release from the police department.

Officers say when they pulled up, there were three men on scene. Police say two of them took off on foot and the other drove away in a pickup. The man later crashed the pickup and was arrested, according to the report.

Police say a second stolen vehicle was staged as the getaway vehicle.

The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland Alexander Washington, 19, used a stolen pickup to try and remove the ATM with chains and crowbars, police say.

Grant-Dunmeyer, Ancrum and Washington all face charges of safe cracking, grand larceny greater than $10,000 and possession of a stolen vehicle.

All three men are awaiting a bond hearing at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

