Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards to honor Lowcountry leaders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards will be held on Tuesday at the Charleston Music Hall.

The Portrait Awards recognize people who are leaders around the Lowcountry.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard, who started the portrait awards 25 years ago, says they are honoring servant leaders who take the time out to make a difference in their community.

“There are so many people out here that are doing things and opening up their hearts, their wallets, their resources trying to help us through these hard times so the slate is full,” Gillard says.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard started the portrait awards while working on the city council for the City of Charleston.

Gilliard says he wanted to recognize people who are leaders in their community regardless of status.

“We wanted to make sure that these people did not go unrecognized, not that they wanted to be recognized,” Gilliard says, “I think it’s more important to know that they’re appreciated, and this is a way of showing them they are appreciated.”

The Young Leaders of Tomorrow from Charleston Development Academy will be performing at the award ceremony. The ceremony will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m. The event will be open to the public.

