Cardet puts up 21, Chicago State beats Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points as Chicago State beat Coastal Carolina 74-70 on Monday night.

Cardet had six rebounds for the Cougars (5-16). Elijah Weaver scored 17 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and five assists. Jahsean Corbett shot 4 for 13, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Josh Uduje led the Chanticleers (10-10) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and four assists. Essam Mostafa added 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Coastal Carolina. In addition, Kylan Blackmon finished with 12 points.

