SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Caught on camera: Girl helps save great-grandma trapped under SUV

A 7-year-old rushed for help when her great-grandmother got stuck under a rolling SUV. (WXYZ, Ring/Porchia Lane)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) – A doorbell camera captured a terrifying moment for a Michigan 7-year-old as she rushed to help her great-grandmother.

“She was picking me up from school, and she thought like the car was in park, but it was in reverse,” said 7-year-old Mariah Galloway. “And she got out, and it started moving and she was trying to stop it because I was in it.”

Mariah says when her great-grandmother tried to stop the rolling SUV Wednesday, her leg and foot got stuck underneath a tire. Thinking quickly, the girl rushed to pull the keys out of the car then ran to get her mom’s help.

“So, when I open the door, all I head was Mariah screaming,” said her mother, Porchia Lane.

Mariah and her mom said it was the front driver’s side tire that her leg was stuck under. Porchia Lane said there was blood everywhere by the time she got out there.

Porshia Lane said her grandmother was somehow able to free her leg.

“It was a miracle, because I don’t know how that happened,” she said.

Mariah said her mother called for an ambulance. Porshia said her grandmother is in the hospital getting blood transfusions but is doing better.

Mariah’s mother has planned a surprise mini-party for her brave Mariah on Saturday, with the girl’s eighth birthday coming Monday.

They decided to delay a skate party planned for Sunday, so they could spend time loving on Mariah’s great-grandmother.

“She was trying to save Mariah, and here Mariah saved her,” Porchia Lane said.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Spending one extra dollar on a Powerball ticket at a Summerville grocery store changed a lucky...
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash
Alex Murdaugh exits the Colleton Co. Courthouse after the first day of jury selection.
First day of jury selection wraps up in Murdaugh trial, defense wants to block 3rd expert
The No Bull Burger Bar will open Tuesday in the former home of 3 Matadors Tequileria...
New burger bar to open in former home of West Ashley Mexican restaurant

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Teacher wants board games to boost social learning
Officers searched the surrounding area before they found the child Monday morning and took him...
Suburban Detroit boy, 5, dies after wandering away from home
Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old...
Teen injured in McClellanville shooting
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of jury selection begins in Alex Murdaugh trial
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race