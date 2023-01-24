Charleston City Council expected to sign resolution supporting I-526 expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is expected to sign a resolution supporting the proposed construction of Interstate 526′s expansion.

Councilmember Karl Brady, who represents outer West Ashley and Johns Island, said the extension could give people a third way off the island and help during any potential future evacuations due to hurricanes or other natural disasters.

Right now, the only two ways on and off the island are through Main Road into West Ashley and Maybank Highway onto James Island.

The price of the full planned extension, which would run from West Ashley through Johns Island before connecting with the James Island connector, is over $2 billion.

Brady said the planned parkway-style extension would also feature dedicated bicycle and pedestrian paths that would run alongside the interstate.

He also said he’s heard from locals that they want the project to have an outcome, whether that be building it or scrapping it.

“The can’s been kicked down the road for over 20 years, and I think people think it’s just time,” he said. “Whether it’s a phased approach or they do it all at once, they want the county and the city and the state to come up with that solution, and so obviously, the county is going to build it, but the city wants to offer our support, as well.”

The resolution comes just days before South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall is expected to give a presentation on completing the extension at Charleston County Council. That meeting starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

