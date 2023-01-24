SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston City Council expected to sign resolution supporting I-526 expansion

Councilmember Karl Brady said the extension could give people a third way off the island and...
Councilmember Karl Brady said the extension could give people a third way off the island and help during any potential future evacuations.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is expected to sign a resolution supporting the proposed construction of Interstate 526′s expansion.

Councilmember Karl Brady, who represents outer West Ashley and Johns Island, said the extension could give people a third way off the island and help during any potential future evacuations due to hurricanes or other natural disasters.

Right now, the only two ways on and off the island are through Main Road into West Ashley and Maybank Highway onto James Island.

The price of the full planned extension, which would run from West Ashley through Johns Island before connecting with the James Island connector, is over $2 billion.

Brady said the planned parkway-style extension would also feature dedicated bicycle and pedestrian paths that would run alongside the interstate.

He also said he’s heard from locals that they want the project to have an outcome, whether that be building it or scrapping it.

“The can’s been kicked down the road for over 20 years, and I think people think it’s just time,” he said. “Whether it’s a phased approach or they do it all at once, they want the county and the city and the state to come up with that solution, and so obviously, the county is going to build it, but the city wants to offer our support, as well.”

The resolution comes just days before South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall is expected to give a presentation on completing the extension at Charleston County Council. That meeting starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Teacher wants board games to boost social learning
Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
North Charleston sees decrease in violent crime
Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old...
17-year-old injured in McClellanville shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 17-year-old wounded in McClellanville shooting