Chinese Association in Greater Charleston celebrates Lunar New Year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Chinese Association in Greater Charleston (CAGC) held its annual Spring Festival Gala over the weekend.

Organizers say they wanted to create a gala that was true to Chinese culture. It featured more than 100 local performers complete with costumes and decorations. Local restaurants provided food for a meal.

Vice President of GAGC and principal of the Charleston Chinese Academy Xiaoxia Lam, said her students have been preparing for months. “We’re very proud of them,” she said.

Chinese Association in Greater Charleston President Yingxian Wu said those celebrating locally have extended family across the globe. The event in Charleston is a way for the community to gather as an extended family of its own.

Wu said she is committed to introducing Chinese culture to the wider Charleston community.

“We believe that by sharing with the traditions and the celebrations, we can foster greater understanding and appreciation for the diversity of our community,” she said.

Lam said the Academy is hoping to open more classes to be able to reach more people in the community. She said she’s trying to connect with local school districts to share the Chinese culture.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.