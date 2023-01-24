Classroom Champions: Teacher wants board games to boost social learning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Speech Pathologist Julie Weber splits her time between Alston and East Edisto Middle Schools and says she works with some of the most unique and creative students.

In today’s world, Weber says kids are living in a digital world, but still craving social interactions. She says board games are a vital part of learning social skills, communication, and problem-solving skills.

“Kids love to play games and whether they know it or not. There’s been a deficit and it’s trickling down in the middle and high schools as well,” Weber says.

Weber is requesting a variety of board games For her Donor’s Choose project.

She says these games will help her students gain self-awareness, manage emotions and use self-control.

Board games like Pictionary, Headbanz, and Taboo, are all interactive and Weber says they will help her students think more about their words and help them to describe things.

She says even a simple game like Go Fish will help her students strengthen their non-verbal skills.

“The game “Go Fish” helps with asking and responding and looking at nonverbal skills. They walk in and say, ‘It’s game day’ and it might look like we are playing games but there’s so much involved in playing games,” Weber says.

Weber says these board games are a great way for her East Edisto and Alston students to be engaged in learning and have fun while at school.

