Hanahan names Georgia Southern staffer Milan Turner as new head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan has their new head football coach.

The school announced on Tuesday afternoon that Georgia Southern staff member Milan Turner has been named the new head man for the Hawks.

Turner replaces Art Craig who was placed on leave in the middle of last season. Earlier on Tuesday a Berkeley County School District Spokesperson said Craig has now retired from BCSD.

Turner had been working as the Director of High School Relations at Georgia Southern but has a great deal of experience as a head coach as well.

In 28 years of coaching, Turner has coached in six state championship games for five different high schools around Georgia. Among his accolades are North/South All-Star Head Coach, Region Coach of the Year, Atlanta Touchdown Club Class A Coach of the Year, GACA Class A State Coach of the Year, and was selected to coach in the 2008 Under Armour national all-star game.

“First, I would like to thank Coach Clay Helton and Georgia Southern University for the incredible opportunity I had to serve this year on the football staff,” Turner said in a statement released by the school. “I want to also thank Principal Tom Gallus, Athletic Director Kim Joseph, the search committee, and the Berkeley County Board of Education for this incredible opportunity to be a teacher and head football coach at Hanahan High School. I am extremely excited for the future of our school and athletic program. I cannot wait to get to work with our team and to meet the Hanahan community. Wendi and I feel extremely blessed!”

“We are elated to welcome Coach Turner to the Hawk family,” Hanahan Principal Tom Gallus said. “Our community is very fortunate to have a coach of this caliber to lead and develop our student-athletes on and off the field. Coach Turner is a proven educator and leader. He knows what it takes to build a successful high school football program and to ensure that each student is prepared for their next steps after high school. I look forward to serving alongside Coach Turner and seeing our Hawks shine under the Friday night lights.”

