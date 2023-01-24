Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-26 just after crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just as a crash was being cleared on the eastbound side of I-26 in North Charleston, a vehicle fire nearby forced another closure.

The fire was reported at 9:03 a.m. near mile marker 209, two miles away from the Aviation Avenue exit where a crash had shut down two left lanes for more than a half hour.

The crash had been reported at 8:26 a.m. and it blocked the two left lanes, leaving only the right lane open. That prompted a backup of several miles with the estimated drive time between Summerville and downtown Charleston peaking at around 122 minutes. Within a couple of minutes of all lanes opening from that crash, reports of the vehicle fire came in.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash did not involve fatalities but was still compiling information.

The crash near mile marker 211 is causing a backup extending several miles on I-26E. (SCDOT)

