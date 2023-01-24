SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested

Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses. (KGO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says four people were killed at the farm and three at the trucking business on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

The police have arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli in connection with the shooting, Pine said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the locations were connected, though Pine said the suspect worked for one of the businesses. He called the suspect a “disgruntled worker.”

California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said people were killed in separate shootings. San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa tweeted that one shooting happened at a mushroom farm.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just before 5 p.m. that a suspect was in custody.

“There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Television footage from the area showed officers taking a man into custody without incident.

Aerial television images also showed police officers collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.

The shooting followed the killing of 11 people late Saturday at a ballroom dance hall in Southern California.

“We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay,” Dave Pine, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that he was “at the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elup Jones is charged with murder, according to jail records.
Coroner IDs victim of Ridgeville killing; Suspect in custody
The No Bull Burger Bar will open Tuesday in the former home of 3 Matadors Tequileria...
New burger bar to open in former home of West Ashley Mexican restaurant
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office found 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion shot to death in...
Deputies continue search for gunman in 7-year-old Johns Island killing
The cold front associated with the rain is expected to cross the Lowcountry Sunday night, which...
FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain expected into Sunday night

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: Man, 18, charged in Des Moines school shooting
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Sheriff seeking what drove ‘mad man’ to shoot up dance hall
The Isle of Palms City Council hosted two special workshop meetings to talk about short-term...
Isle of Palms special council workshops about short-term rentals
The state legislature set aside about $20 million in the current state budget for the project,...
Dept. of Juvenile Justice asks for $30M for new detention center