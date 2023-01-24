Next storm system to bring rain, storms Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dry for now but not dry for long! Rain associated with our next storm system will head our way tomorrow. Today it is all sunshine with highs near 60 degrees following a cold start this morning. Clouds will increase tonight as an area of low pressure quickly shifts from the Deep South to the Tennessee River Valley. With the storm track to our west, warmer air and the chance of rain will slide our way tomorrow. We’ll turn mostly cloudy with a few showers possible before lunchtime. The best rain chance will arrive tomorrow afternoon with a few storms even possible. There is a slight risk of a strong to severe storm.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 72.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 57.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 56.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 61.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 66.

