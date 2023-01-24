North Charleston sees decrease in violent crime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says violent crime in the city decreased 12% from last year from 2021.

Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.

“This is a win for the entire community and the department,” Deputy Chief Karen Cordray said.

Cordray attributes the decrease to a focus on community policing.

City council approved a $1.3 million investment for 13 nonprofits in the city in hopes that funding will help them cut down on gun violence. Community outreach nonprofit Every 1 Voice Matters is one of them.

“It’s a we problem. And I mean, it’s not just a police problem, it’s not the community’s problem, it’s not the city’s problem. It’s everybody’s problem,” Sherrika Myers, founder and executive director for Every 1 Voice Matters, said. “We want to be able to change the issues that our kids are having in the community.”

Cordray also says that becoming more data focused and crime driven, as well as focusing on micro hotspot policing in areas that need a specific focus helped.

Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward says some of his constituents have already noticed a change.

“I had a community meeting last night and the sense of being safe again is there,” Heyward said. “We’re excited and it’s only gonna get better.”

Looking ahead, the department is continuing to work on the future Joint Operations Center, a real time crime center with cameras across the city, which they say will revolutionize crime fighting. They say they also have more community policing initiatives planned.

“Our officers are out there hitting the streets every single day and they want to work with the community and they’re there for them,” Cordray said.

The department wants to remind residents to continue to notify them with concerns, come to community meetings and council meetings, and interact with them. Cordray says they can’t police without the community’s assistance.

