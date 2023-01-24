SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.

Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure and caught on fire before it crashed into a second vehicle.(C&B Fire)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 78 Monday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says troopers were called to the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 78 for a crash around 11:15 p.m.

Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure and caught on fire before it crashed into a second vehicle. Evans says a third vehicle was involved but it did not catch on fire.

Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Spending one extra dollar on a Powerball ticket at a Summerville grocery store changed a lucky...
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash
The No Bull Burger Bar will open Tuesday in the former home of 3 Matadors Tequileria...
New burger bar to open in former home of West Ashley Mexican restaurant
Alex Murdaugh exits the Colleton Co. Courthouse after the first day of jury selection.
First day of jury selection wraps up in Murdaugh trial, defense wants to block 3rd expert

Latest News

The 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards will be held at the Charleston Music Hall.
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards to honor Lowcountry leaders
Ashley Croy, public information officer with Mount Pleasant Police, says the elderly are one...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company