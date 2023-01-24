Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 78 Monday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says troopers were called to the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 78 for a crash around 11:15 p.m.

Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure and caught on fire before it crashed into a second vehicle. Evans says a third vehicle was involved but it did not catch on fire.

Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

