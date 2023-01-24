Palmetto Carriage Works to host yearly ‘Locals Ride Free’ Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A downtown carriage company will provide free rides to residents of the Tri-County area this Sunday.

Palmetto Carriage Works’ annual “Locals Ride Free” Day gives people who live in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties free carriage tours with proof of residency.

Tours will run on a first-come, first-serve basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Locals Ride Free day is always a big success,” Palmetto Carriage Works General Manager Tommy Doyle said. “A lot of folks come out and bring their families for a carriage tour. It’s become an event that people really look forward to every year.”

The company started the program as a way to show appreciation for the community’s support over the 51 years it has been in business.

For more information or to book a tour, call 843-723-8145 or visit www.palmettocarriage.com.

Palmetto Carriage Works says its annual event is a way to express its thanks to the community for its 51 years in business. (Live 5/File)

