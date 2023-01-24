Ripley’s welcomes new sloth exhibit Spring 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Late this Spring, “Sloth Valley” comes to Ripley’s Aquarium.

The venue will welcome the two-toed sloths in their new habitat along with a brand-new Discovery Center.

These super slow, cute creatures move at about .46 feet per second but can reach speeds 50% faster when excited. On average, sloths travel 41 yards per day—less than half the length of a football field, according to the World Wildlife Foundation.

Sloths might appear slow due to laziness; however, their lack of speed comes from their low-energy diet of leaves, buds, tender twigs, young plant shoots, fruits, and flowers.

Ripley’s will also welcome four new attractions:

Ripley’s Illusion Lab – Switch up your perspective, challenge your senses, and spark your curiosity as you engage with optical, photographic, and interactive illusions. At Ripley’s Illusion Lab, visitors are invited to step into a world of optical trickery and view things from a totally new — and bizarre — perspective!

Ripley’s Crazy Golf – You’ve never played miniature golf like this before — it is Ripley’s, after all! From zip-lining holes to selfie-worthy shots and epic glowing lights, this isn’t your average course. Grab a drink from the bar and put your and your family’s skills to the test!

Ripley’s Mirror Maze Expansion – Already a family favorite on the Boulevard, Ripley’s Mirror Maze is expanding with even more endless mirrored hallways, infinity rooms, and surreal surprises!

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure – The horrors remain as Ripley’s Haunted Adventure grows and transforms into a 1908 macabre manor. A murder mystery comes alive through the twists and turns of each room. Can you find the clues needed to catch the killer, or will you become the next victim?

