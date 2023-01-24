Second day of jury selection to begin Tuesday in Alex Murdaugh trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of the June 2021 killings of his wife and youngest son.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys sifted through some 700 summons to find 12 jurors and six alternates.

More than 200 people were brought in for a first round of questioning that lasted nearly three hours, but only about 30 were qualified for the pool of potential jurors.

Potential jurors faced a battery of questions, including whether they knew any of the nearly 200 law officers, friends, bankers and others on the witness list as well as whether they had heard about and followed the case.

Two other panels were screened Monday and lawyers said they hope to have a jury picked by either late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

A live blog will be added in this space once court convenes at 9:30 a.m.

Defense motions to block testimony from 2nd, 3rd experts

Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed motions asking the court to exclude testimony from two witnesses.

The first motion was filed first thing Monday morning before jury selection began. That motion sought to block the testimony of a recognized forensic expert on bloodstain evidence, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey. The defense argues that Kinsey said after reviewing a report and analysis from Thomas Bevel, a prosecution witness, that he could not form an opinion on whether the blood stains on Murdaugh’s shirt were consistent with back spatter from a gunshot.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The defense then made a motion to block the testimony from forensics expert Paul S. Greer on .300 Blackout rifle cartridges found inside and around the bodies of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on the night of the murders. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division found several of the same cartridges on the ground at the side entrance of the Moselle property, about 300 yards from the crime scene.

Officials found additional cartridges in an area pond near Moselle Road, according to the filing, near “a field that was frequented by the Murdaugh family and guests for target practice.”

Through SLED’s Firearms Department testing the .300 Blackout rifle confiscated from the property, Greer determined some of the cartridges found near the crime scene were fired from the same rifle taken from the property, the filing states. Greer was unable to determine if they were the same cartridges found near Maggie’s body.

The document states, “the firearms analysis is neither scientifically valid nor reliable,” and is requesting Greer’s testimony be precluded from trial or that the court hold a council hearing to ensure the proffered evidence was scientifically and substantially reliable.

The defense made a motion last week to block testimony from Bevel as well.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.