SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Shootout at California gas station kills 1, wounds 7 people

Police say a shootout at an Oakland, California, gas station killed one person and wounded...
Police say a shootout at an Oakland, California, gas station killed one person and wounded seven others. Those injured were listed in stable condition at the hospital, police said.(Source: Oakland Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting involving several people on Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said.

Officers were sent to the scene on Macarthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and learned there had been a shooting between several people, a police statement said.

The officers found shell casings at the Valero gas station but no victims. However, dispatchers learned several victims had taken themselves to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

One person died at a hospital and the others were listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were made and other details were not immediately released.

At least 19 shots were fired, according to a photo of the shell casings that appeared in the East Bay Times.

The shootout took place only a few hours after a gunman killed seven people at two locations on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay. Officers arrested a suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

Half Moon Bay is 24 miles (38 kilometers) southwest of Oakland and about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Spending one extra dollar on a Powerball ticket at a Summerville grocery store changed a lucky...
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash
Alex Murdaugh exits the Colleton Co. Courthouse after the first day of jury selection.
First day of jury selection wraps up in Murdaugh trial, defense wants to block 3rd expert
The No Bull Burger Bar will open Tuesday in the former home of 3 Matadors Tequileria...
New burger bar to open in former home of West Ashley Mexican restaurant

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Teacher wants board games to boost social learning
The 11 victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, were in their 50s, 60s and 70s.
Victims of mass shooting at Calif. dance studio remembered
Former Hampton attorney Alex Murdaugh walks in the Colleton County Courthouse during the first...
Second day of jury selection to begin Tuesday in Alex Murdaugh trial
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Day 2 of jury selection set to begin Tuesday in Alex Murdaugh trial
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.