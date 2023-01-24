SC Lottery
Staten scores 19, Delaware State beats SC State 88-85 in OT

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Khyrie Staten scored 19 points to help Delaware State defeat South Carolina State 88-85 in overtime on Monday night.

Staten shot 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Hornets (2-16, 1-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brandon Stone scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Martez Robinson was 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points. The Hornets ended a 15-game slide with the victory.

The Bulldogs (3-18, 0-5) were led by Rakeim Gary, who recorded 18 points and six assists. South Carolina State also got 12 points from Raquan Brown. Lesown Hallums also had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

