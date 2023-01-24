SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Suburban Detroit boy, 5, dies after wandering away from home

Officers searched the surrounding area before they found the child Monday morning and took him...
Officers searched the surrounding area before they found the child Monday morning and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his suburban Detroit home on a night of subfreezing temperatures was pronounced dead after officers found him, police said.

The Clinton Township Police Department said officers were sent to search for the boy after he was reported missing Monday from his family’s home near the Saravilla Apartment complex.

Officers searched the surrounding area before they found the Macomb County child Monday morning and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Anthony Coppola.

Police have so far disclosed few details about the incident, but said their investigation is ongoing.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Overnight temperatures during the boy’s disappearance were below freezing. The National Weather Service said the official low was 27 degrees at nearby Selfridge Air National Guard Base, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.

Police asked anyone who has information about the case to contact the Clinton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-493-7839.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
Spending one extra dollar on a Powerball ticket at a Summerville grocery store changed a lucky...
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Teacher wants board games to boost social learning
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Treasury takes another ‘extraordinary’ step on debt limit
A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
Suspect sought after 3 people were fatally shot at Yakima, Wash., convenience store
A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Don’t release Georgia grand jury report now on Trump allies, prosecutor says