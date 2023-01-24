SC Lottery
Teen injured in McClellanville shooting

Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old...
Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital.

Deputies responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road where they found the wounded teen. Deputies helped tend to his injuries until an EMS crew arrived to take him to an area hospital for treatment.

His injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies believe the victim had been in a vehicle when someone opened fire, striking him.

No arrests have been made and Knapp said no detailed description of the gunman was available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

