SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Annual Lowcountry count of homeless to begin Wednesday night

Volunteers will conduct a count Wednesday night across seven Lowcountry counties to see how many sleep outside in a single night.
By Molly McBride
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers will spend Wednesday night working in this year’s Point in Time Count, a yearly look at how many people experience homelessness on a single night in the Lowcountry.

Officials from the Lowcountry Continuum of Care, which is a network of providers that work to combat homelessness in our community, said the count helps them provide specific and targeted assistance to people experiencing homelessness in our community.

Heaver Carver, the Program Coordinator of the Lowcountry Continuum of Care, said volunteers will spread across seven counties from 5 p.m. to midnight to complete surveys with people sleeping outside. The counties included in the count are Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper and Beaufort.

The web-based survey asks questions of the homeless that include how long they have been sleeping outside, whether they have ever had housing before and whether they are veterans.

Carver said this information is valuable because it reveals trends in the homeless community, and helps them understand what funding they should apply for.

For example, people who’ve been sleeping outside for one year or longer may need permanent supportive housing. Or, if the count shows a high number of veterans experiencing homelessness, they may need to apply for more funding for veterans.

She said while it’s important to use federal funds in a way that makes sense in our community, it’s also important to engage and understand the individuals experiencing homelessness themselves.

“It gives people an opportunity to share their voice, of what is happening to them sleeping outside,” Carver said.

She said volunteers will also be handing out gift bags with hygiene and food items and that they accept these donations year round.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

North Charleston firefighters responded to a fire reported at a home on Alpha Street in the...
Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to early-morning fire at North Charleston home
At a city council public hearing Tuesday, residents said they are not happy with the city’s...
North Charleston residents express concerns over potential redistricting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: North Charleston residents express concerns over potential redistricting