Beaufort Police offer free registration for camera security systems

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the city of Beaufort are hoping the rise in popularity of security cameras can help them solve crimes.

The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners to voluntarily register their security cameras.

If a homeowner has registered a security camera with the department, officers will contact the homeowner if a crime takes place in the vicinity of that home. Officers will then ask to review the footage to aid in their investigation.

“As security cameras become more popular, especially in homes such as with the Ring doorbell, they have become a tool that has been helpful to law enforcement in solving crimes,” Police Chief Dale McDorman said. “This can help us identify suspects and bring them to justice.”

Participation in this new program is voluntary, and there is no cost associated with it.

If someone participates in the program, police will not access the video system without approval first, according to McDorman.

If you are interested in registering your security camera, click here.

