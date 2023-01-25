SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Beaufort Police offer free registration for camera security systems

The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners...
The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners to voluntarily register their security cameras.(Ring)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the city of Beaufort are hoping the rise in popularity of security cameras can help them solve crimes.

The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners to voluntarily register their security cameras.

If a homeowner has registered a security camera with the department, officers will contact the homeowner if a crime takes place in the vicinity of that home. Officers will then ask to review the footage to aid in their investigation.

“As security cameras become more popular, especially in homes such as with the Ring doorbell, they have become a tool that has been helpful to law enforcement in solving crimes,” Police Chief Dale McDorman said. “This can help us identify suspects and bring them to justice.”

Participation in this new program is voluntary, and there is no cost associated with it.

If someone participates in the program, police will not access the video system without approval first, according to McDorman.

If you are interested in registering your security camera, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North Charleston,...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
LIVE BLOG: Day 3: 12 primary jurors, alternates selected in Murdaugh trial
Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon joined Dr. Phil McGraw on Wednesday's episode to discuss the...
Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon to appear on Wednesday’s ‘Dr. Phil’
If passed, the Parris Island Protection Act would prohibit the use of federal funds to close or...
Rep. Mace co-leads Parris Island protection bill