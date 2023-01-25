Cold front to bring heavy rain with the potential for strong/severe storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s this afternoon under a southerly breeze, which will gust to 30 to 40 mph today. A line of rain/storms will push west to east across the area through 7 PM bringing the potential for downpours, gusty winds and isolated strong/severe storms. The main threat out of any storms, if they develop, are wind gusts to 50 mph and an isolated tornado. Thankfully, widespread severe weather is not likely and there is the potential for most, if not all, of today’s severe weather to avoid the Lowcountry. Be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions!

Rain will move offshore this evening as a cold front begins to move offshore. The sky will clear out overnight and sunny, cool weather is expected for the rest of the week. Highs will only reach the 50s on Thursday and Friday before climbing to the 60s this weekend. Our next weather maker will arrive late Sunday with the chance of a shower as early as Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warm and Breezy. Scattered Rain/Storms in the Afternoon and Evening. High 73, Low 43.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 58, Low 35.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 54, Low 32.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 41.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Showers Late. High 66, Low 53.

