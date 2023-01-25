SC Lottery
Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in overnight Georgetown Co. shooting

Witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and then saw an unidentified group of people running from the area.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner has identified the man shot to death overnight Wednesday morning.

TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Meadow Street, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.

Georgetown County deputies responded to the scene at a home just after midnight where they found Walker wounded.

Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots then saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately afterward.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who may have information on the group of people is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

