Coroner’s office identifies two bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie

The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North Charleston,...

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie.

The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North Charleston, were found on the lake Tuesday afternoon, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

It is estimated that the fishermen were in the water for a short time, Hartwell said.

The coroner’s office did not provide further details on the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

