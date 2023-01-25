SC Lottery
Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Georgetown County

Georgetown County investigators are asking for leads in a shooting early Wednesday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County investigators are asking for leads in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded just after midnight to a home on Meadow Street where one male was wounded.

Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots then saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately afterward.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who may have information on the group of people is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

