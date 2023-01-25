Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County investigators are asking for leads in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded just after midnight to a home on Meadow Street where one male was wounded.

Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots then saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately afterward.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who may have information on the group of people is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.