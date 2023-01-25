Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Park Circle Wednesday morning.

The North Charleston Fire Department responded to the home in the 4900 block of Alpha Street at 3:48 a.m., according to dispatchers.

Witnesses reported seeing seven or eight fire crews still on the scene by 5 a.m., but firefighters said the fire was out by then.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

North Charleston firefighters responded to a fire reported at a home on Alpha Street in the Park Circle area at 3:48 a.m. Wednesday. (Live 5)

