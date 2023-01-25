Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Park Circle Wednesday morning.
The North Charleston Fire Department responded to the home in the 4900 block of Alpha Street at 3:48 a.m., according to dispatchers.
Witnesses reported seeing seven or eight fire crews still on the scene by 5 a.m., but firefighters said the fire was out by then.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.