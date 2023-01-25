Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men, one of which was a prominent Lowcountry baseball coach, found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie.

The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North Charleston, were found on the lake Tuesday afternoon, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

It is estimated that the fishermen were in the water for a short time, Hartwell said.

The coroner’s office did not provide further details on the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Stoots, who coached high school baseball over a 45-year career, won nearly 600 games as head coach of Stall High School over 31 years. He Left there to coach at Northwood Academy for 11 years, then became head coach at Oceanside Collegiate.

Stoots led Stall to the Class AAA state title in 1985 and coached fifteen region championships; he took Northwoods Academy to five consecutive state finals appearances. He has been named Region Coach of the Year multiple times and the SCHSL AAA State Coach of the Year.

Coach Stoots was elected into the SCACA Hall of Fame in 2008. He was inducted into the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

