SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men, one of which was a prominent Lowcountry baseball coach, found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie.

The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North Charleston, were found on the lake Tuesday afternoon, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

It is estimated that the fishermen were in the water for a short time, Hartwell said.

The coroner’s office did not provide further details on the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Stoots, who coached high school baseball over a 45-year career, won nearly 600 games as head coach of Stall High School over 31 years. He Left there to coach at Northwood Academy for 11 years, then became head coach at Oceanside Collegiate.

Stoots led Stall to the Class AAA state title in 1985 and coached fifteen region championships; he took Northwoods Academy to five consecutive state finals appearances. He has been named Region Coach of the Year multiple times and the SCHSL AAA State Coach of the Year.

Coach Stoots was elected into the SCACA Hall of Fame in 2008. He was inducted into the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

If passed, the Parris Island Protection Act would prohibit the use of federal funds to close or...
Rep. Mace co-leads Parris Island protection bill
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner IDs 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
Volunteers will spread across seven Lowcountry counties Wednesday night to complete surveys...
Annual Lowcountry count of homeless to begin Wednesday night
North Charleston firefighters responded to a fire reported at a home on Alpha Street in the...
Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire