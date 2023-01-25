SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hall, Galloway lead No. 24 Clemson to 72-51 win over Jackets

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) drives against Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) during...
Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) drives against Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 17 points and Brevin Galloway added 14 as No. 24 Clemson used a fast start to put away Georgia Tech 72-51 on Tuesday night, continuing its surprising start in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Tigers (17-4) are 9-1 and in first place midway through the ACC season. They stayed that way by getting out quickly on the struggling Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9), who’ve lost their past six games.

Clemson came out fast, playing like a team on top in the ACC. The Tigers got a 3-pointer from Hunter Tyson on their opening possession — his second straight after hitting the game-winning three to beat Virginia Tech 51-50 last Saturday — and pair by Galloway.

The Boston College transfer was fouled as he made another 3 and converted the foul shot for a four-point play.

By the time Hall finished a three-point play, the Tigers were ahead 15-2 less than five minutes in.

Clemson, though, couldn’t sustain its early shooting touch and Georgia Tech used a 12-2 run to get itself back in it and trail 25-22.

But Galloway and reserve Chauncey Wiggins fueled another burst with consecutive threes to restore Clemson’s double-digit edge.

It was more of the same in the second half. The got a three-point play by the 6-foot-10 Hall and a three by Dillon Hunter as they opened the period on a 12-6 run and steadily increased its lead.

The Yellow Jackets could not keep up and were swept in the regular season by the Tigers for the first time since 2018-19.

Ja’von Franklin had 12 points to lead Georgia Tech. Miles Kelly, the Jackets’ leading scorer coming in at 13.6 points a game, finished with nine on 4-of-12 shooting. He made just one of his six attempts from behind the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are offensively challenged this season — they’re next to last in ACC shooting percentage — and that showed itself once more against Clemson. Georgia Tech missed eight of its 11 3-pointers in the opening half to fall into a hole they couldn’t get out of.

Clemson: Maybe it’s time to pay more attention to the Tigers, who are the ACC’s only one-loss team halfway through conference play. Hall is an inside force while versatile forwards like Tyson and Galloway provide outside shooting and leadership. Clemson hasn’t had as complete a team since its 2017-18 group that advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech returns home to play Duke on Saturday

Clemson is at Florida State on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

VIDEO: James Island gets win over Colleton County
VIDEO: James Island gets win over Colleton County
VIDEO: Stratford girls beat Goose Creek
VIDEO: Stratford girls beat Goose Creek
VIDEO: Goose Creek dominates Stratford
VIDEO: Goose Creek dominates Stratford
VIDEO: Ashley Ridge escapes with win over Stall
VIDEO: Ashley Ridge escapes with win over Stall
VIDEO: Summerville boys get win over Ft. Dorchester
VIDEO: Summerville boys get win over Ft. Dorchester