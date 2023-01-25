SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Judge orders crime scene, autopsy media into sealed evidence in Murdaugh trial

The filing, which is a joint motion from the state and defense, seals photos and videos that...
The filing, which is a joint motion from the state and defense, seals photos and videos that would graphically depict the victims.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In the most recent filing in the highly anticipated Alex Murdaugh murder trial, the presiding judge has ordered all crime scene, autopsy photos and videos into sealed evidence.

The filing, which is a joint motion from the state and defense, seals photos and videos that would graphically depict the victims.

RELATED: Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening statements conclude

The media can still be offered as evidence by either party; however, prosecutors will have to describe generally the nature of the photo or video being introduced under the seal.

Signed by Judge Clifton Newman, the one-page document states the reason for this order is to provide a fair trial for both parties and to prevent further emotional distress to the victims’ families.

Any evidence offered or accepted under the seal cannot be copied, reproduced, disseminate photographed, or otherwise made available to the public.

It is possible for the court to later unseal any sealed evidence.

The 54-year-old Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52; and their youngest son, Paul, 22; at the family’s rural hunting property on June 7, 2021.

His trial continued Wednesday afternoon with opening statements from the prosecution and defense after 12 jurors and six alternates were selected earlier in the day.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Attorney Jim Griffin speaks with Alex Murdaugh tears up after the jury was excused and the...
‘Murdaugh openers paint different, but graphic pictures of night of killings
The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners...
Beaufort Police offer free registration for camera security systems
The toxicology machine requires less than a milliliter of blood to scan for traces of 21 drugs.
New toxicology machine to benefit coroner’s office overdose practices
The total project cost is $66 million to demolish and build a new two-story school that will...
N. Charleston middle school to be demolished to make way for new $66M school