Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon to appear on Wednesday’s ‘Dr. Phil’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry viewers will see a familiar face during Wednesday’s edition of “Dr. Phil.”

Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon appears on the episode, which focuses on the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul.

“Dr. Phil,” hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw, airs on Live 5 WCSC at 3 p.m. Paramount+ subscribers can also watch live on that platform.

The episode, titled “Murdaugh Murders,” focuses on how the killings set off what the show labeled “a baffling chain of events,” including an alleged scheme to stage his suicide as a murder.

Higdon appears as part of a panel to discuss the unusual case that has put Colleton County in the national spotlight.

Murdaugh’s murder trial began Monday at the Colleton County Courthouse and jury selection continued as of Wednesday morning as the prosecution and defense worked to narrow 122 prospective jurors down to 12 jurors and six alternates.

“Dr. Phil” is produced by CBS Media Ventures, which, along with Paramount+, are both divisions of Paramount Global.

