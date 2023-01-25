Low-end risk for severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system to the west will bring periods of rain and scattered showers to the Lowcountry Wednesday with an increasing chance of storms into the late afternoon.

Temperatures warmed by as much as 20 degrees Wednesday morning as the cold front began pushing warmer weather ahead of it. Johns Island showed a 23-degree change in temperature over the past 24 hours, while Moncks Corner, Summerville and Walterboro showed temperatures 16 degrees warmer than the same time Tuesday morning.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the skies will turn mostly cloudy with a few showers possible before lunchtime. But the best rain chance, he said, will arrive in the afternoon with a few storms possible.

The Storm Prediction Center places the Lowcountry under a low-end risk for severe weather — a two on a five-point scale with five being the most severe.

“So don’t be surprised if you hear rumbles of thunder and don’t be surprised if the winds really pick up as the main line of rain and storms come through later in the afternoon and early this evening,” Sovine said.

While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, a strong to severe storm is possible and damaging winds would be the biggest threat, he said. An isolated tornado is also possible.

The rain will begin to exit Wednesday night as the cold front moves in, with sunshine and chillier temperatures returning Thursday. Lows could fall into the 20s for some by Saturday morning, he said.

