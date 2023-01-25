SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Low-end risk for severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the Lowcountry should expect a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system to the west will bring periods of rain and scattered showers to the Lowcountry Wednesday with an increasing chance of storms into the late afternoon.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

Temperatures warmed by as much as 20 degrees Wednesday morning as the cold front began pushing warmer weather ahead of it. Johns Island showed a 23-degree change in temperature over the past 24 hours, while Moncks Corner, Summerville and Walterboro showed temperatures 16 degrees warmer than the same time Tuesday morning.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the skies will turn mostly cloudy with a few showers possible before lunchtime. But the best rain chance, he said, will arrive in the afternoon with a few storms possible.

The Storm Prediction Center places the Lowcountry under a low-end risk for severe weather — a two on a five-point scale with five being the most severe.

“So don’t be surprised if you hear rumbles of thunder and don’t be surprised if the winds really pick up as the main line of rain and storms come through later in the afternoon and early this evening,” Sovine said.

While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, a strong to severe storm is possible and damaging winds would be the biggest threat, he said. An isolated tornado is also possible.

The rain will begin to exit Wednesday night as the cold front moves in, with sunshine and chillier temperatures returning Thursday. Lows could fall into the 20s for some by Saturday morning, he said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

North Charleston firefighters responded to a fire reported at a home on Alpha Street in the...
Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to early-morning fire at North Charleston home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Low-end risk for thunderstorms expected Wednesday
Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
Prosecutors, defense to begin selecting Murdaugh jury Wednesday