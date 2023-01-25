SC Lottery
Deputies: Man out on bond in double murder case accused in fatal shooting

Witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and then saw an unidentified group of people running from the area.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a man in connection with an overnight shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting late Tuesday night, Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, who died at the scene.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and was heard by multiple witnesses, investigators said. Weaver said Woodruff was detained at the scene and investigators arrested him after further investigation.

Investigators said deputies responded to the scene just after midnight Wednesday. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots then saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately afterward.

Weaver said Woodruff was out on bond after being charged with the May 2021 murder of Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr. on Graham Road in the Georgetown community.

Woodruff was being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending service of the warrant, Weaver said.

