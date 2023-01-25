SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

North Charleston residents express concerns over potential redistricting

At a city council public hearing Tuesday, residents said they are not happy with the city’s...
At a city council public hearing Tuesday, residents said they are not happy with the city’s first redistricting draft.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Election season is still months away, but some people who live in North Charleston say they don’t want to wait until they have a ballot in front of them to make their voices heard.

At a city council public hearing Tuesday, residents said they are not happy with the city’s first redistricting draft.

Some say that based on the drafted district lines, some minority communities’ concerns might not be as well heard after they’re joined together with larger white communities, among other concerns. City officials say because redistricting is done only every decade or so, they’ve got some challenges ahead.

“The district was cut up as a minority district and it should stay a minority district,” Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward said.

The first draft of the city’s redistricting map groups parts of Districts 7 and 8 together. Officials say Liberty Hill, one of the oldest Black communities in North Charleston that’s currently in District 7, would move to District 8.

Michael Brown, North Charleston councilmember District 1, says it would also connect with part of District 5, which includes Park Circle.

“It could be a good and it could be a bad thing,” Brown said. “We just don’t want the people of Liberty Hill to be forgotten about. So, we think it would kind of be fair to keep them in a district that would kind of cater to their needs.”

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says there’s more to the decision.

“The issue is it’s a declining population neighborhood,” Summey said. “And the area surrounding it, Park Circle in particularly, has completely almost doubled in population in the last 15 years.”

Additionally, many people who live in Northwood Estates and the Deer Park community in District 3 say they’re worried they will be forgotten about. Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road, the main roads connecting their communities, will no longer be in their district if this draft is approved.

Brown says this would affect councilwoman Virginia Jamison, who represents that district.

“As you heard one of the gentlemen say, they’re not necessarily trying to re-learn a new councilmember,” Brown said. “Especially when they have developed a rapport and a relationship with the one they already have.”

The council says they hope to have another draft to go over within the next ten days.

Heyward says they are keeping community concerns in mind.

“I think being able to discuss and have open dialogue about what’s good and what’s bad,” Heyward said. “I think it’s a good thing. It helps us with the process.”

Summey says they hope to vote on a final redistricting map by the end of March.

At the end of the day, not everybody is going to be happy, but we’re going to do the best we can.

The city council will have their next meeting this Thursday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Missing, endangered man located safe, police say
Councilmember Karl Brady said the extension could give people a third way off the island and...
Charleston City Council expected to sign resolution supporting I-526 expansion
Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
Report: North Charleston sees decrease in violent crime
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Teacher wants board games to boost social learning