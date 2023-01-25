SC Lottery
Police: Shoplifting suspect caused 2 accidents during chase

Justin Tyler Cash is being charged with shoplifting and several traffic offenses, according to...
Justin Tyler Cash is being charged with shoplifting and several traffic offenses, according to police.(Berkeley County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A 23-year-old is facing charges after Goose Creek Police say he led them on a chase Tuesday.

Justin Tyler Cash is being charged with shoplifting and several traffic offenses, according to police.

An employee at a Walmart on Saint James Avenue called 911 at 5:08 p.m. and reported a person was shoplifting. The employee gave a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

When investigators arrived, they saw a vehicle that matched the description given. Police say they tried to pull the vehicle over, and the suspect continued to drive north on Saint James Avenue toward Highway 17A.

During this time, the suspect was driving erratic, weaving between vehicles and disobeying traffic signals, according to a news release from the police department.

After escaping the sight of responding officers, a Berkeley County deputy saw the vehicle at Saint James Avenue and 3rd Street. That is when the suspect drove into oncoming traffic, almost hitting the deputy, the news release stated.

In total, police say the man caused two crashes that involved multiple vehicles.

The first crash was on Saint James Avenue near the intersection of Highway 17A, which involved the suspect’s vehicle and four other vehicles.

The suspect continued to flee despite the crash, officers say.

A second crash happened at the intersection of Saint James Avenue and Highway 17A, which involved the suspect’s vehicle and one other vehicle. After this crash, investigators say the man left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Eventually, officers caught up to him, and he was arrested. Cash is currently booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.

An occupant of the suspect’s vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment.

