Sheriff’s office: No active shooter on campus, M.B. Lee Middle on lockdown

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a middle school in the Hemingway area is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to M.B. Lee Middle School in reference to a shooting threat.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says there is no active shooter on campus but the school is locked down.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

