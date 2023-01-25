Sheriff’s office: No active shooter on campus, M.B. Lee Middle on lockdown
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a middle school in the Hemingway area is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies responded to M.B. Lee Middle School in reference to a shooting threat.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says there is no active shooter on campus but the school is locked down.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
