SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sheriff’s office: No active shooter on campus, M.B. Lee Middle on lockdown

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a middle school in the Hemingway area is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to M.B. Lee Middle School in reference to a shooting threat.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says there is no active shooter on campus but the school is locked down.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
LIVE BLOG: Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening arguments set for 3 p.m.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men, one of which was a...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners...
Beaufort Police offer free registration for camera security systems
Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon joined Dr. Phil McGraw on Wednesday's episode to discuss the...
Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon to appear on Wednesday’s ‘Dr. Phil’