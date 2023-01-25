Slight risk of strong/severe storms this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the area this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warm and Breezy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 73.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 57.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 55.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Showers Late. High 65.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.