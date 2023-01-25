SC Lottery
Slight risk of strong/severe storms this afternoon!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the area this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warm and Breezy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 73.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 57.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 55.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Showers Late. High 65.

The Lowcountry is in a low-end risk for severe storms for the afternoon and evening.
Low-end risk for severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon
VIDEO: Low-end risk for thunderstorms expected Wednesday
VIDEO: Your Wednesday forecast
Next storm system to bring rain, storms Wednesday!