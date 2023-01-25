Summerville student crowned Dorchester Dist. 2 spelling bee champ

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Rollings Middle School of the Arts student took the crown as Dorchester County School District 2′s top speller.

Anika Khare was named the district’s Spelling Bee Champion after competing against 64 other spellers in grades 5-8. She won by correctly spelling the word opponency.

“The spelling bee is a sport that requires strategy and study. It demanded a lot of my time, patience and perseverance, but in the end, it paid off,” Khare said. “My family, teachers, friends, and fellow RMSA Knights believed in me, and I owe them a big thank you.”

Khare said winning the competition and representing her district is one is truly an honor.

Khare and the students who placed in the top six qualified to compete in The Post and Courier’s SpellBound! Spelling Bee on March 9 at Charleston Southern University.

The six finalists are:

First Place: Anika Khare, Rollings Middle School of the Arts

Second Place: Peyton Krueger, Oakbrook Middle School

Third Place: Luke Cullinan, DuBose Middle School

Fourth Place: Kai Cecchini, Joseph R. Pye Elementary School

Fifth Place: Caelan Gethers, Spann Elementary School

Sixth Place: Kinsley Browning, DuBose Middle School

“We are always excited to offer opportunities for students to participate in academic competitions such as the spelling bee, which showcases their spelling, language, and communication skills,” the spelling bee’s co-organizer, English Language Arts Interventionist Lisa Cuthbert said.

