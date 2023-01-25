SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman has been missing from Boston since November

Reina Morales Rojas, the mother of two teenagers, has been missing since November, and her case deserves more concern, advocates say. (Source: WBZ/BOSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By WBZ staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - Advocates gathered in front of a Boston police station on Tuesday, hoping to call attention to the mysterious disappearance of a 41-year-old mother of two.

They say Reina Morales Rojas has been missing since November and that she deserves more outrage and concern over her case.

Outside the East Boston police station, advocates got what they demanded, attention on a missing woman who they say deserves a spotlight on her case.

Relatives said she’s worked for an airport food preparation company in East Boston and left an important job in her home country.

“Reina Rojas was a police officer in El Salvador in the city of Santa Ana,” said Lucy Pineda, who heads up Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts, an Everett-based advocacy group.

Its members spent Tuesday creating posters with pictures of Rojas, a mother of two teenagers who was reported missing Nov. 28.

Pineda wonders why Boston police waited two months to make the case public.

“I want to make sure that our resources, it’s equally for everyone,” Pineda said.

A Boston police spokesperson defends the work of detectives, saying they’ve tirelessly run through every lead possible interviewing acquaintances working with other communities.

The consul general in Boston from Rojas‘ home country of El Salvador said he is pulling all the strings he can.

He said through an interpreter that he’s been in constant contact with the family, and he’s working with the Salvadorian government to try to get more information about her.

The advocacy group plans to meet with Boston police on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire says one of the vehicles had a mechanical failure...
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 93.
Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crime
A 5-year-old and 3-year-old were found dead inside a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home. (WFXT)
2 children dead in 'senseless tragedy,' DA says
Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting late...
Deputies: Man out on bond in double murder case accused in fatal shooting
FILE - Paris Hilton, left, and Carter Reum appear at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles...
Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy