SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Hwy. 41 crash

It happened on Highway 41 one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m.
It happened on Highway 41 one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Thursday morning crash that left Highway 41 closed for hours.

The crash happened on the highway one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m.

A vehicle driving southbound hit another vehicle going northbound, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital.

“All involved parties are accounted for, and impairment does not appear to be a factor,” Gillooly said.

The highway was closed for an investigation in both directions between Reflectance Drive and Brick Church Road. The road was reopened at 12:50 p.m.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Charleston Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Stoots, the all-time winningest baseball coach in South Carolina history was found dead...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting late...
Deputies: Man out on bond in double murder case accused in fatal shooting
Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening statements conclude
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
New and existing downtown Charleston businesses that serve alcohol and operate past midnight...
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month

Latest News

Left to right : Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Chef Erica...
Charleston chef selected as state chef ambassador
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Awendaw Wednesday night.
Awendaw front door shooting ‘not a random act,’ deputies say
Travis Shaver is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Man in custody in connection with stabbing at James Island bar
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man wanted in December stabbing on James Island surrenders to deputies