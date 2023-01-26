SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

By News 12 staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (News 12) - A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly posing as a student and attending a New Jersey high school for several days.

Parents are now asking how Hyejeong Shin was allegedly able to do it in the first place.

“I feel that that’s concerning, that us parents have to be the last ones to know about what’s going on when we should obviously be the first ones,” said Yaritza Arroyo, a student’s mother.

It’s not known yet why Shin wanted to go to school, but she did.

For four days, Shin allegedly went to class with actual teenagers at New Brunswick High School.

“To know that a person with that intention was that close to me is even scarier,” said Arroyo’s daughter, 16-year-old Rihanna Colon.

The sophomore joined one of two protests on campus to demand answers and better security at school, claiming there have been other issues that cause concern for her safety.

“I want to see the school make a change. They simply just ignore everything, sweep it under rug for their reputation,” Colon claimed.

New Brunswick Schools Superintendent Aubrey Johnson made a short announcement at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.

Johnson called the incident bothersome and promised to take a closer look at New Brunswick’s enrollment process, but he said it’s now a police matter.

“All appropriate authorities were immediately notified, and the individual in question has now been arrested for providing false documentation,” Johnson added.

Many parents, including Arroyo, want to know how a 29-year-old woman was able to enroll so easily and why she wanted to be there.

“Our children are in schools and we send them there hoping and praying that they are safe, and they’re obviously not,” Arroyo said.

New Brunswick police charged Shin with providing a false government document, in this case, a birth certificate.

Police also said the New Jersey Department of Education requires schools to immediately enroll unaccompanied children, even without records normally required for enrollment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Stoots, the all-time winningest baseball coach in South Carolina history was found dead...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting late...
Deputies: Man out on bond in double murder case accused in fatal shooting
Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening statements conclude
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
North Charleston firefighters responded to a fire reported at a home on Alpha Street in the...
Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire

Latest News

Since 1915, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island has trained recruits east of the...
Rep. Mace co-leads Parris Island protection bill
State Sen. Nikki Setzler (D-Lexington), who has served in the South Carolina Senate since 1977,...
‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member
Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global...
Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce
The Newport News school board cuts ties with the superintendent nearly three weeks after a...
Superintendent fired after shooting of teacher
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; tank training to start