Awendaw front door shooting ‘not a random act,’ deputies say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) -Charleston County deputies say a Wednesday night shooting in Awendaw that left a woman injured was not random.

The sheriff’s office responded to the 1000th block of Theodore Brunson Rd. just before 7 p.m. That is near Highway 17.

At the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. She was then taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

After an initial investigation, deputies determined multiple people approached the home before ringing the doorbell. The woman, who lives at the home, came to the door, and someone outside shot through the door, hitting the woman, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

Another person was home at the time of the incident but was not hurt.

While deputies believe this was not a random act, they say there is no known danger to the community. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

