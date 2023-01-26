SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Awendaw front door shooting ‘not a random act,’ deputies say

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Awendaw Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) -Charleston County deputies say a Wednesday night shooting in Awendaw that left a woman injured was not random.

The sheriff’s office responded to the 1000th block of Theodore Brunson Rd. just before 7 p.m. That is near Highway 17.

At the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. She was then taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

After an initial investigation, deputies determined multiple people approached the home before ringing the doorbell. The woman, who lives at the home, came to the door, and someone outside shot through the door, hitting the woman, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

Another person was home at the time of the incident but was not hurt.

While deputies believe this was not a random act, they say there is no known danger to the community. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Stoots, the all-time winningest baseball coach in South Carolina history was found dead...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting late...
Deputies: Man out on bond in double murder case accused in fatal shooting
Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening statements conclude
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
North Charleston firefighters responded to a fire reported at a home on Alpha Street in the...
Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire

Latest News

Travis Shaver is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Man in custody in connection with stabbing at James Island bar
Charleston Police say a portion of Highway 41 will be closed for several hours Thursday morning...
FIRST ALERT: Crash to shut down Hwy. 41 for hours, police say
Since 1915, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island has trained recruits east of the...
Rep. Mace co-leads Parris Island protection bill
VIDEO: Charleston to help businesses meet late-night permit application deadline