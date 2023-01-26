SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clark scores 18 as The Citadel takes down Western Carolina

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark had 18 points in The Citadel’s 81-70 win against Western Carolina on Wednesday night.

Clark also contributed seven rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs (9-12, 4-5 Southern Conference). Austin Ash scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Elijah Morgan recorded 16 points and was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).

The Catamounts (11-11, 4-5) were led by Tre Jackson, who recorded 29 points. Western Carolina also got 17 points and eight rebounds from Tyzhaun Claude. Vonterius Woolbright also recorded 16 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Ashley Croy says the elderly are one age group that could be more at...
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
The three suspects, Deangelo Grant-Dunmeyer, 25, Keory Yxiel Ancrum, 20, and Courtland...
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
Jerry Stoots, the all-time winningest baseball coach in South Carolina history was found dead...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
A vehicle fire on I-26E near mile marker 209 blocked two right lanes just after 9 a.m.
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Florida leaves Gamecocks behind in 2nd half of 81-60 win
CSU basketball
Hightower’s 19 help Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 76-64
The Stingrays dropped a Wednesday match to the Everblades, 3-2
Third Period Goal Downs Stingrays in Florida
VIDEO: Legendary Lowcountry coach Jerry Stoots passes away on Tuesday
VIDEO: Legendary Lowcountry coach Jerry Stoots passes away on Tuesday