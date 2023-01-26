Deputies: Man in custody in connection with stabbing at James Island bar

SC Lottery
Travis Shaver is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a December stabbing at a James Island bar, deputies say.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a bar in December surrendered to deputies Thursday morning.

Travis Derod Shaver, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The charges stemmed from a stabbing on Dec. 28 at The Hideout Bar & Grill on Folly Road. Deputies responded at about 2:20 a.m. that morning where they found a victim bleeding from the neck.

EMS took the man to an area hospital for treatment but said the wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Court documents state video evidence shows Shaver confronting the victim.

“Shaver was in clear possession of a knife in his hand — demonstrating malice and forethought,” the affidavit states.

Investigators said an argument led to a fight and then Shaver stabbing the victim in the right side of the neck.

Cout documents state the victim never presented a weapon during the altercation and no evidence exists that he had one.

Shaver was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

